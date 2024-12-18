Pressure Mounts on Trudeau Amidst Party Crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under mounting pressure to step down after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned due to policy disagreements on Monday, marking one of the most significant crises of his tenure.

Despite the absence of a formal procedure within the Liberal Party to oust Trudeau, his position could become untenable if cabinet members and a significant number of legislators demand his exit.

The political landscape remains uncertain as Trudeau relies on the New Democrats' support in the minority-led House of Commons. With potential opposition-led confidence votes looming, Canada may face the possibility of early elections if Trudeau's government falls.

