Trudeau Faces Leadership Turmoil Amid Resignations and Criticism

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself navigating one of the toughest periods of his leadership as the Liberal Party grapples with internal dissatisfaction.

The recent resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has deepened the crisis, leading to calls from some legislators for Trudeau to consider stepping down ahead of the next election.

As public support wanes, with the opposition Conservatives currently leading in the polls, Trudeau must now address both internal dissent and external political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)