Trump's Legal Team Challenges Conviction Over Alleged Juror Misconduct

Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump have called for a judge to reverse his conviction on charges linked to hush money payments to a porn star, citing alleged juror misconduct.

The court document, dated December 3, was largely redacted, obscuring the specifics of the alleged misconduct. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office, responsible for the charges, has yet to comment.

Trump's recent attempt to have the case dismissed was unsuccessful. Entering his second term on January 20, Trump asserted that the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity from prosecution warranted the overturning of the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)