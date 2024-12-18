Left Menu

Trump's Legal Team Challenges Conviction Over Alleged Juror Misconduct

Donald Trump's lawyers have filed a motion to overturn his conviction related to hush money payments, citing alleged juror misconduct. Details of the misconduct are unclear due to redacted filings. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office has not commented. Trump recently lost a bid to dismiss the case.

Updated: 18-12-2024 01:54 IST
Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump have called for a judge to reverse his conviction on charges linked to hush money payments to a porn star, citing alleged juror misconduct.

The court document, dated December 3, was largely redacted, obscuring the specifics of the alleged misconduct. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office, responsible for the charges, has yet to comment.

Trump's recent attempt to have the case dismissed was unsuccessful. Entering his second term on January 20, Trump asserted that the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity from prosecution warranted the overturning of the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

