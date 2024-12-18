Left Menu

Trudeau Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Freeland's Resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dealing with a significant leadership crisis following the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The resignation, amid policy clashes, has intensified criticism within the ruling Liberal Party, highlighting Trudeau's challenge as new polls indicate a steep decline in support for the party.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is navigating a major leadership crisis after the abrupt resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. On Monday, Freeland stepped down amid a policy clash, criticizing Trudeau's leadership. This has turned into one of the most challenging periods for Trudeau since he assumed office in 2015.

The aftermath of Freeland's resignation has triggered introspection and criticism within the ruling Liberal Party. Legislation members are voicing discontent, with some labeling Trudeau as "delusional" for considering contesting in the upcoming election, projected for October next year, amid poor poll performances against the Conservative opposition.

New Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, a close ally of Trudeau, confirmed that the Prime Minister has acknowledged the internal feedback. As more legislators express concerns about his leadership, the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle looms, with the consequence of Freeland potentially entering a Liberal leadership race if Trudeau decides to step down.

