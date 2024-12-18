Left Menu

Trump Taps Walker as Bahamas Envoy

Donald Trump has nominated Herschel Walker, a former NFL star and 2022 Georgia Senate race candidate, as the U.S. ambassador to The Bahamas. Walker lost the 2022 Senate race and was known for controversial stances and statements. The U.S. maintains strong tourism and trade ties with The Bahamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:57 IST
Donald Trump has chosen Herschel Walker, the ex-football star and a Trump-backed 2022 Senate candidate in Georgia, as the U.S. ambassador to The Bahamas. The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform.

Walker, a staunch anti-abortion Republican, lost the 2022 Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock. He was embroiled in a controversy over abortion claims, which he denied. Known for his verbal gaffes, Walker once amusingly discussed werewolves and vampires.

Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and The Bahamas began in 1973. According to the State Department, 80% of the 7 million yearly visitors to The Bahamas are American, bolstering a trade relationship worth $7.3 billion annually, with a U.S. surplus of $3.8 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

