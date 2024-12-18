Left Menu

Campus Clash: SFI Activists Arrested Amidst Kerala University Protest

Four SFI activists affiliated with the CPI(M) were arrested for staging a dramatic protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kerala University. Despite tight security, protesters forced entry and held a sit-in. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:24 IST
Campus Clash: SFI Activists Arrested Amidst Kerala University Protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four activists from the Student's Federation of India (SFI), associated with the ruling CPI(M), were arrested following a protest at the Kerala University Senate campus aimed at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday evening, with the activists later released on bail, according to the Cantonment Police.

The protest, featuring over 100 SFI activists, was charged with unlawful assembly and unauthorized procession. Despite high security, protesters breached campus gates, attempted to disrupt a seminar involving Khan, and engaged in a brief skirmish with authorities. The CPI(M) and SFI's tensions with Khan are long-standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024