Campus Clash: SFI Activists Arrested Amidst Kerala University Protest
Four SFI activists affiliated with the CPI(M) were arrested for staging a dramatic protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kerala University. Despite tight security, protesters forced entry and held a sit-in. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the Governor.
Four activists from the Student's Federation of India (SFI), associated with the ruling CPI(M), were arrested following a protest at the Kerala University Senate campus aimed at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The arrests occurred on Tuesday evening, with the activists later released on bail, according to the Cantonment Police.
The protest, featuring over 100 SFI activists, was charged with unlawful assembly and unauthorized procession. Despite high security, protesters breached campus gates, attempted to disrupt a seminar involving Khan, and engaged in a brief skirmish with authorities. The CPI(M) and SFI's tensions with Khan are long-standing.
