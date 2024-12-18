Left Menu

Political Storm: Congress vs. Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after Congress members demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his remarks insulted B R Ambedkar. The incident occurred following a discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Other opposition parties supported Congress, while Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha proceedings were temporarily halted on Wednesday as Congress members demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over comments they deemed disrespectful to B R Ambedkar.

The commotion began right after the House convened, with Congress members entering the Well of the House, holding posters of Ambedkar, and insisting on an apology.

Rahul Gandhi, alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, showed solidarity with the protest. Other opposition parties, like the Trinamool Congress, also backed the Congress. In response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Congress of historically disrespecting Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

