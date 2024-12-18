Political Storm: Congress vs. Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Lok Sabha proceedings were temporarily halted on Wednesday as Congress members demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over comments they deemed disrespectful to B R Ambedkar.

The commotion began right after the House convened, with Congress members entering the Well of the House, holding posters of Ambedkar, and insisting on an apology.

Rahul Gandhi, alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, showed solidarity with the protest. Other opposition parties, like the Trinamool Congress, also backed the Congress. In response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Congress of historically disrespecting Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)