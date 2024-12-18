Political Storm: Congress vs. Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after Congress members demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his remarks insulted B R Ambedkar. The incident occurred following a discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Other opposition parties supported Congress, while Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha proceedings were temporarily halted on Wednesday as Congress members demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over comments they deemed disrespectful to B R Ambedkar.
The commotion began right after the House convened, with Congress members entering the Well of the House, holding posters of Ambedkar, and insisting on an apology.
Rahul Gandhi, alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, showed solidarity with the protest. Other opposition parties, like the Trinamool Congress, also backed the Congress. In response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Congress of historically disrespecting Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Georgia in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over EU Talks Suspension
Opposition Demand Heats Up Over Adani Allegations: A Call for Joint Parliamentary Probe
Parliament Uproar: Opposition Ends Adani Protest after Six Days
All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Protesters Jailed Over Disruption of Erdogan's Speech