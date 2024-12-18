Sharad Pawar's Strategic Meeting: Post-Election Maneuvers

In a strategic move following the Maharashtra assembly election defeat, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The meeting comes weeks after the BJP-led MahaYuti secured a landslide victory against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

During his visit to the Prime Minister's office in Parliament, Pawar was joined by two farmers from Phaltan, western Maharashtra, where they presented a box of pomegranates to Modi. Previously, Pawar had extended an invitation to Modi to inaugurate the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi.

Pawar notably abstained from discussing the Sahitya Sammelan during the meeting, which follows the MVA's significant loss to MahaYuti with a seat tally of 235 against 46 in the 288-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)