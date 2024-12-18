Left Menu

Sharad Pawar's Strategic Meeting: Post-Election Maneuvers

Sharad Pawar, NCP-SP chief, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following MVA's assembly election defeat in Maharashtra. Accompanied by farmers, Pawar presented Modi with pomegranates and reiterated an invitation to inaugurate the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. The MahaYuti alliance significantly outperformed MVA in the elections, winning 235 seats to MVA's 46.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:18 IST
Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move following the Maharashtra assembly election defeat, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The meeting comes weeks after the BJP-led MahaYuti secured a landslide victory against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

During his visit to the Prime Minister's office in Parliament, Pawar was joined by two farmers from Phaltan, western Maharashtra, where they presented a box of pomegranates to Modi. Previously, Pawar had extended an invitation to Modi to inaugurate the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi.

Pawar notably abstained from discussing the Sahitya Sammelan during the meeting, which follows the MVA's significant loss to MahaYuti with a seat tally of 235 against 46 in the 288-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

