Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad: Charting India's Course in a Shifting World Order

Delhi University's St. Stephen's College inaugurates the Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad, a summit to discuss India's role in a changing global landscape. Keynote speakers address challenges like climate change and AI, with a focus on international governance reform and youth leadership in response to global disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Amidst global uncertainties, Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has unveiled the Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad summit, aimed at re-evaluating India's position in a rapidly changing world. The event draws policymakers, diplomats, and scholars to discuss pressing issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

During the summit's opening, Principal Prof. John Varghese and Dean Academics Dr. Malay Neerav highlighted the importance of addressing shifting power dynamics and empowering youth in global leadership roles. They emphasized the need for India to adapt to these changes and seize new opportunities for global governance reform.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant identified significant global challenges including the rise of artificial intelligence and climate crises. Encouraging India to align with sustainable growth and innovation, he described these challenges as opportunities for India to lead globally. The event continues with sessions exploring India's strategic and diplomatic influence.

