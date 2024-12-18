Left Menu

Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. The heated debate in Parliament underscores the enduring sensitivity around Ambedkar’s legacy and its political implications in contemporary India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:39 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political exchange, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resign following his remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar. Kharge's demand came after Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha session commemorating 75 years of the Constitution, where he critiqued Congress's frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name.

Kharge accused the Home Minister of insulting both Ambedkar and the Constitution, asserting that Shah's ideology aligns with Manusmriti and RSS principles, which allegedly disrespect Ambedkar's contributions. Kharge emphasized that such remarks could provoke widespread public outrage, as the nation would not tolerate any disparagement of Ambedkar.

The Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, countered by alleging Congress's historical sidelining of Ambedkar, claiming they acknowledge him out of necessity. Amid the controversy, parliamentary proceedings were disrupted, reflecting the ongoing tensions and political maneuvering over Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

