Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

In a fierce political exchange, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resign following his remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar. Kharge's demand came after Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha session commemorating 75 years of the Constitution, where he critiqued Congress's frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name.

Kharge accused the Home Minister of insulting both Ambedkar and the Constitution, asserting that Shah's ideology aligns with Manusmriti and RSS principles, which allegedly disrespect Ambedkar's contributions. Kharge emphasized that such remarks could provoke widespread public outrage, as the nation would not tolerate any disparagement of Ambedkar.

The Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, countered by alleging Congress's historical sidelining of Ambedkar, claiming they acknowledge him out of necessity. Amid the controversy, parliamentary proceedings were disrupted, reflecting the ongoing tensions and political maneuvering over Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

