Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly: Kharge Demands Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologize for his comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate. Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Shah if he truly respects Ambedkar, accusing the BJP-led government of undermining the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:53 IST
Political Sparks Fly: Kharge Demands Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks
Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference held in the national capital, Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action, stating, "If PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should sack Amit Shah by midnight." He emphasized that Shah has "no right to remain in the cabinet" and warned of protests if action is not taken.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led NDA government of disrespecting the Constitution and pointed out that PM Modi supported Shah's remarks through multiple tweets. Kharge's comments come amid PM Modi's defense of Shah, accusing Congress of historically undermining Ambedkar and ignoring SC/ST communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024