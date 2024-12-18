Political Sparks Fly: Kharge Demands Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologize for his comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate. Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Shah if he truly respects Ambedkar, accusing the BJP-led government of undermining the Constitution.
In a fiery press conference held in the national capital, Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha.
Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action, stating, "If PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should sack Amit Shah by midnight." He emphasized that Shah has "no right to remain in the cabinet" and warned of protests if action is not taken.
The Congress leader accused the BJP-led NDA government of disrespecting the Constitution and pointed out that PM Modi supported Shah's remarks through multiple tweets. Kharge's comments come amid PM Modi's defense of Shah, accusing Congress of historically undermining Ambedkar and ignoring SC/ST communities.
