Congress Urges Intervention in Manipur's Ethnic Tensions

A 15-member Congress delegation urged Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to intervene and restore peace in the violence-stricken state. They expressed concerns over the law and order situation and demanded the resettlement of internally displaced people. Security forces confronted Congress workers during a march to Raj Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:15 IST
A Congress delegation of 15 members approached Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday, seeking intervention to restore peace in the state plagued by ethnic violence. A party official reported that this meeting was a part of the Congress's nationwide program against what they allege to be the Centre's misgovernance.

Citing an aggressive response from security forces, Congress workers faced barriers marching towards the Raj Bhavan, resulting in a scuffle wherein several were injured by Rapid Action Force personnel.

State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra highlighted the gravity of the state's law and order situation in their dialogue with the governor. Demanding immediate action, the delegation pressed for the resettlement of internally displaced persons and the secure movement of citizens across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

