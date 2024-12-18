Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'One Nation, One Poll' Bills in India

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra criticized the proposed 'one nation, one poll' Bills introduced by the BJP-led central government, deeming them unconstitutional and anti-people. He claimed they are meant to centralize power and divert attention from pressing national issues like corruption and state turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra has raised serious concerns about the recently introduced 'one nation, one poll' Bills by the BJP-led government. Meghachandra argued that the legislation, which seeks to conduct Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, is fundamentally unconstitutional and against public interest.

Addressing reporters, he alleged that these Bills pose a threat to India's federal structure and could pave the way for a dictatorial regime by centralizing power within the government. 'This is an anti-people Bill', he stated emphatically, highlighting potential impacts on democratic processes.

Furthermore, Meghachandra accused the Narendra Modi administration of using these Bills as a smokescreen to deflect from critical issues plaguing the nation, such as rampant corruption and state-level unrest. He called for the immediate withdrawal of the Bills to preserve India's democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

