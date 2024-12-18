Left Menu

Controversy Over Absentee MLAs in Maharashtra Legislature

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has raised concerns about absenteeism among MLAs during a legislative motion in the Maharashtra legislature. According to him, names and signatures of 17 absent MLAs were included in a motion to debate development projects, raising questions about attendance records.

Controversy has erupted in the Maharashtra legislature as Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav alleged discrepancies in the attendance records of MLAs. Jadhav claims that 17 MLAs who were absent have had their names and signatures included in a legislative motion during the winter session.

The motion, moved under rule 292, aimed to debate various development projects, but Jadhav pointed out that the absenteeism could undermine the integrity of the legislative process. Among the 86 MLAs mentioned in the motion, 17 were absent on December 16 and 17, with an additional seven possibly absent when the motion was drafted.

Jadhav, who gathered information from the assembly's attendance register, is calling for the legislature to investigate the matter. Despite his efforts to address the issue in the assembly, Jadhav reports he was not given the opportunity to speak, and legislature officials remain unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

