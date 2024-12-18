TMC Slams Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Trinamool Congress launched a scathing critique of Home Minister Amit Shah, following his controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar. Sources confirmed that TMC's Rajya Sabha leader, Derek O'Brien, has filed a privilege notice against Shah.

Protests erupted as TMC MPs staged a walkout in Parliament's Upper House. The notice filed by O'Brien under Rule 187 highlighted Shah's statement during a debate on the Constitution, accusing him of undermining Ambedkar's legacy and dignity.

Opposition parties, led by Congress, joined the fray, resulting in adjournments in both Houses. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her condemnation, urging the government to revisit its stance on Dalit respect led by figures like Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)