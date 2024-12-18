Protest Chaos: Congress Worker Dies Amid Tear Gas Controversy
A Congress worker died during a protest involving tear gas amidst claims of police misconduct. Police deny firing tear gas, stating shells were rolled to disperse crowds. The Congress demanded an investigation and compensation for the worker's family, labeling the death a 'homicidal death amounting to murder'.
In a dramatic protest on Wednesday, a Congress worker tragically died amid claims of police misconduct involving tear gas. The incident, which unfolded during a demonstration against issues such as Manipur unrest and Adani Group allegations, saw several others injured.
Police officials have denied allegations of firing tear gas, stating instead that shells were merely rolled on the road to disperse the protesters. However, Congress representatives insist that their member succumbed due to excessive tear gas exposure.
Amidst the turmoil, Congress has demanded an investigation into the incident and called for compensation for the bereaved family. The party has classified the worker's death as a 'homicidal death amounting to murder'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
