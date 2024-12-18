Left Menu

Meloni and Musk: Allies in Space and Business

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni defends her friendship with Elon Musk, emphasizing independence in governance despite Musk's investments in Italy. Meloni's government aims to attract space industry investments. The relationship garners attention amidst political and social media interactions, highlighting their complex alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni defended her relationship with US tech mogul Elon Musk in front of lawmakers, asserting her independence from his economic interests. Despite their frequent interactions, Meloni insists on making decisions that prioritize Italy's interests.

Under Meloni's leadership, Italy has introduced new regulations for foreign space companies, anticipating substantial investment. The initiative is part of Meloni's strategy to bolster Italy's position in the global space industry, projecting over 7 billion Euros in investments by 2026.

The Meloni-Musk alliance has sparked public attention, with Musk recently confronting an Italian court decision regarding migrant policies online. This dynamic alliance illustrates the complex interplay between personal relationships and international politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

