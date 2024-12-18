Left Menu

Political Standoff: Amit Shah's Remarks Ignite Ambedkar Debate in Parliament

BJP MP Kiran Choudhry defended Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar, accusing Congress of disrespect and hypocrisy. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi criticized BJP for opposing Ambedkar’s ideology. PM Modi backed Shah, claiming Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar was exposed, leaving them stunned by factual revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:59 IST
BJP MP Kiran Choudhry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session, BJP MP Kiran Choudhry came forward to support Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Choudhry accused the Congress party of protesting to mask their embarrassment, claiming they have time and again disrespected Ambedkar. She emphasized Shah's point-by-point explanation, asserting that as constitution makers crafted the supreme document, Ambedkar was repeatedly disrespected, and now Congress is attempting to conceal the exposure of their actions.

Reacting to the unfolding controversy, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, asserting that Shah's remarks reflected the party's opposition to Ambedkar and his ideology. He accused them of having long harbored intentions to alter the Constitution and undermine Ambedkar's efforts, a sentiment he believes is well-known to the nation.

The political furor intensified with Prime Minister Modi's defense of Amit Shah. Modi suggested that Congress has made it habitual to use Ambedkar's name, claiming that Shah profoundly uncovered the party's history of insulting the leader and marginalizing SC/ST communities. Modi dismissed the opposition's protests as theatrics, asserting that historical electoral regimes of Congress were characterized by neglect and violence against these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

