Bihar BJP Chiefs Affirmation of Nitish Kumar's Leadership for 2025 Polls Amid Speculations

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated that the NDA will contest the 2025 assembly elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. This came amid speculations fueled by Amit Shah's ambiguous response regarding the leadership strategy, following the Maharashtra poll pattern where no chief ministerial candidate was declared beforehand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:42 IST
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal reaffirmed on Wednesday the NDA's plan to fight the 2025 state assembly elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the helm. Jaiswal's statement comes in response to swirling speculations over comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an interview, Shah had avoided giving a clear answer when questioned about whether the NDA in Bihar would mirror its electoral strategy in Maharashtra, which saw success without pre-announcing a chief ministerial candidate. Shah, considered the second-most influential figure in the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicated that decisions would be made collaboratively.

Jaiswal contended that Shah's remarks were being overanalyzed. He emphasized the party's commitment to winning the upcoming elections with Kumar as leader and indicated that leadership decisions are always made collectively within the BJP, adhering to party discipline and constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

