Strengthening Ties: Dutch and Indian Leaders Discuss Strategic Partnership

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on phone ways to enhance their bilateral relationship. They aim to forge a strategic partnership in sectors like security, technology, and green hydrogen while also addressing the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:43 IST
  India

In a significant conversation on Wednesday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored their commitment to further deepen bilateral relations between the Netherlands and India.

In a post on social media platform X, Schoof revealed that the dialogue covered opportunities for strategic partnerships in vital sectors such as semiconductors, healthcare, security, and green hydrogen. Both leaders examined avenues for tighter cooperation in these areas.

A separate post by Modi lauded the Netherlands as a trusted partner, affirming India's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties. The talks also touched upon the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

