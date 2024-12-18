Sarkozy's Uphill Battle: French Supreme Court Upholds Corruption Conviction

France's highest judicial authority, the Cour de Cassation, confirmed ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction on charges of corruption and influence peddling on Wednesday. Sarkozy originally contested the 2021 ruling, which sentenced him to a three-year term, with two years suspended and the remaining served under electronic monitoring.

His legal counsel, Patrice Spinosi, stated that Sarkozy will be taking the case to the European Court for Human Rights in an effort to overturn the decision. Sarkozy expressed concerns that this may tarnish France's reputation on social media, reiterating his claim of innocence.

Despite adhering to the ruling by wearing an electronic bracelet, Sarkozy maintains his strategy to employ all available legal avenues to prove his innocence. This conviction stems from allegations that Sarkozy attempted to bribe a judge for details on an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

