Nepal Re-Appoints Diplomat Sharma as Ambassador to India

Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma is re-appointed as Nepal's ambassador to India, having previously served in this role from March 2022 to July 2024. His credentials as an economist and diplomat are well recognized. President Paudel made the appointments under Article 282 of the Nepalese Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has re-appointed Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma as its ambassador to India in a decision welcomed by diplomatic circles. The announcement was made by President Ramchandra Paudel, following approval from the Parliamentary Hearing Committee last month.

Sharma previously held the same position from March 2022 to July 2024 but was recalled during the previous administration. Known for his extensive experience, Sharma has also served as Nepal's ambassador to the US and was a prominent figure in the National Planning Commission.

In a simultaneous announcement, President Paudel appointed Dr. Netra Prasad Timsina as the Resident Ambassador to Malaysia. These appointments were made in accordance with Article 282 of the Nepalese Constitution.

