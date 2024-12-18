Clash Over Ambedkar: Gehlot Slams Shah's Controversial Remarks
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has denounced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar, accusing the BJP of harboring 'anti-Ambedkar' views. The feud, highlighted in Rajya Sabha discussions, underscores the opposition's critique of the BJP's stance on constitutional issues.
- Country:
- India
The political friction intensified as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stepped up criticism against Union Home Minister Amit Shah following his controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha.
Gehlot condemned Shah's comments as indicative of the BJP's 'anti-Ambedkar' ideology, reflecting a deep-rooted divergence in constitutional views, a concern reiterated by Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
The opposition's claim highlights a persistent clash over Ambedkar's legacy, with Shah suggesting the Congress focuses excessively on Ambedkar's name rather than its actual impact, asserting the BJP's intent to uphold Ambedkar's doctrines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
