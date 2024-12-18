France Seeks Resolution Between Turkey and Syrian Kurds

France is making diplomatic efforts to broker a resolution between Turkey and the Kurds in northeastern Syria, according to the country's foreign minister. The minister emphasized the necessity of including Kurds in any political transition process in the region.

Jean-Noel Barrot mentioned ongoing efforts to reach an agreement beneficial to all parties involved, although he refrained from disclosing specific details about the negotiations.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed this perspective during his conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, underscoring the importance of Kurdish involvement in Syria's future political landscape.

