BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 with Strategic Appointments

The Delhi BJP has announced its State Election Committee in preparation for the 2025 assembly elections. Key members include prominent party figures and a core group meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified election deliberations. The party is poised to release its candidate list soon.

The Delhi branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its State Election Committee on Wednesday, as it gears up for the 2025 assembly elections. Notable members include Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and former Union Minister Harsh Vardan.

Other key figures in the committee are BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandoliya, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, and Bansuri Swara. A core group meeting took place in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office at Parliament House, focusing on election strategies.

BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a general secretaries meeting that lasted two hours, discussing the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, organizational elections, and other matters. The party plans to release its candidate list shortly. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has already announced its 70 candidates, setting the stage for a competitive electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

