Florida Pursues Attempted Felony Murder Charges in Trump Assassination Plot
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is pursuing a case against Ryan Wesley Routh for attempted felony murder following a multivehicle crash during his arrest for an alleged assassination plot against President-elect Donald Trump. Routh faces both state and federal charges amid a complex investigation.
- Country:
- United States
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the state is pursuing attempted felony murder charges against Ryan Wesley Routh, following a dangerous car crash during his arrest. Routh was already facing federal charges for attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.
Authorities shut down traffic on Interstate 95 to apprehend Routh, leading to a multivehicle crash that seriously injured a six-year-old girl. Moody stated the injuries, combined with Routh's alleged conduct, constituted a case of attempted felony murder.
The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns following a previous assassination attempt on Trump. State and federal investigations are ongoing, each exploring different legal avenues to hold Routh accountable.
