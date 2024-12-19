Florida Pursues Attempted Felony Murder Charges in Trump Assassination Plot

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the state is pursuing attempted felony murder charges against Ryan Wesley Routh, following a dangerous car crash during his arrest. Routh was already facing federal charges for attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

Authorities shut down traffic on Interstate 95 to apprehend Routh, leading to a multivehicle crash that seriously injured a six-year-old girl. Moody stated the injuries, combined with Routh's alleged conduct, constituted a case of attempted felony murder.

The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns following a previous assassination attempt on Trump. State and federal investigations are ongoing, each exploring different legal avenues to hold Routh accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)