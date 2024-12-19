Hegseth Faces Senate Confirmation Battle Amid Controversies

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of defense, is scheduled for a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 14. Trump's endorsement of Hegseth remains firm despite accusations of misconduct.

Hegseth, a former Fox News figure and Army National Guard veteran, has been meeting with Republican senators, aiming to secure the necessary 51 votes for confirmation. His military background includes service in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay, where he earned two Bronze Stars. Critics argue he lacks the management experience required for the role.

A 2017 sexual assault allegation has resurfaced, though Hegseth was not charged and denies wrongdoing. His legal team suggests potential action against the accuser if confirmation fails. The Senate's Republican majority will be critical, especially if Democrats unite against him.

