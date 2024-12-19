Left Menu

Trump and Musk Stir Government Shutdown Showdown

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance urged U.S. lawmakers to oppose a stopgap funding bill, increasing the risk of a partial government shutdown. They desire a new bill addressing national debt concerns without 'Democrat giveaways.' With Democrat control until Jan 20, difficulty looms.

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump, supported by Vice President-elect JD Vance, has appealed to lawmakers to reject a stopgap funding bill. The request raises concerns of a potential partial government shutdown, as Trump insists the bill should exclude what he terms as 'Democrat giveaways' and address pressing national debt issues.

The clock is ticking, with President Joe Biden and a Democrat-controlled Senate in power until January 20. The current resolution aims to sustain government functions and includes substantial disaster relief and farm aid. However, Trump and Vance are calling for a more confined bill focused on temporary spending and disaster relief, stirring concerns among negotiators.

Amid branching complexities, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also joined the debate, urging Congress to dismiss the bill. Musk's influential reach in U.S. politics could sway certain Republican lawmakers but is less impactful on Democrats. The looming Saturday deadline pressures Congress to act swiftly to prevent disruptions to federal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

