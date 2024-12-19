Zelenskiy Rallies European Leaders for Ukraine's Security Amid War Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in high-stakes discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and other European leaders on Wednesday, focused on obtaining immediate military aid for Kyiv and exploring long-term security measures.

During the Brussels talks, which included potential European troop deployment, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of securing safety for Ukraine now and in the future. European leaders, while addressing Kyiv's current needs, are considering post-war security structures, especially as U.S. support remains uncertain under President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire.

Key European figures like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron joined the talks, highlighting the necessity of robust security guarantees for Ukraine. Macron particularly advocated for the presence of European forces to stabilize peace, while the British stance remained cautious, pending signs of readiness to negotiate from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

