Karnataka Waqf Properties Dispute: A Political Tug-of-War
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assures a thorough investigation into the Waqf properties issue, proposing a committee led by a retired judge. He emphasized that temples on Waqf land won't be removed, responding to opposition's assertions about encroachments. BJP demands intensified discussions amid growing political tensions.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the formation of a committee led by a retired judge to probe the Waqf properties issue. Responding to opposition concerns in the Assembly, he assured no temple on Waqf land would be demolished, withdrawing issued notices if any existed.
The chief minister highlighted the central government's role in enacting the Wakf Act of 1954, stressing that the state government cannot amend this law. Criticizing the BJP's stance, Siddaramaiah accused the party of raising unnecessary controversies without attempting to amend the Act during their tenure.
The debate intensified with BJP's demand for comprehensive action, pointing to countless families affected by notices. Siddaramaiah reiterated the commitment to safeguarding Waqf properties, amid ongoing political unrest manifested by BJP's walkout from the assembly session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
