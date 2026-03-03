BJP Unveils Candidates for Odisha's Rajya Sabha Battle
The BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha. The nominees include Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting MP Sujeet Kumar. The elections will fill four vacant seats, two from BJP and two from BJD, whose terms end in April.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, nominating its state unit president, Manmohan Samal, and current Member of Parliament, Sujeet Kumar.
Samal, who previously served as a state minister, lost in the 2024 Odisha assembly polls, whereas Kumar's tenure as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP concludes in April. The elections are scheduled for March 16, as per a party statement. Samal is credited with playing a pivotal role in the BJP's previous assembly poll victory two years ago.
The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has already announced Santrupt Misra, a senior party leader, and Datteswar Hota, a distinguished doctor, as its candidates. April will witness the conclusion of terms for two BJD and two BJP MPs, leading to the vacancies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Manmohan Samal
- Sujeet Kumar
- Rajya Sabha
- Odisha
- BJD
- Santrupt Misra
- Datteswar Hota
- elections
- MP
ALSO READ
Odisha on High Alert for Safe and Secure Festivities
BJP nominates Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, MP Sujeet Kumar as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.
Odisha Sets Up Special Task Force for Stranded Citizens in West Asia
Odisha's Political Chess: BJP Seeks Support Amid BJD-Congress Alliance
Odisha's Initiative: Ensuring Safety Amid West Asia Conflict