BJP Unveils Candidates for Odisha's Rajya Sabha Battle

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, nominating its state unit president, Manmohan Samal, and current Member of Parliament, Sujeet Kumar.

Samal, who previously served as a state minister, lost in the 2024 Odisha assembly polls, whereas Kumar's tenure as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP concludes in April. The elections are scheduled for March 16, as per a party statement. Samal is credited with playing a pivotal role in the BJP's previous assembly poll victory two years ago.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has already announced Santrupt Misra, a senior party leader, and Datteswar Hota, a distinguished doctor, as its candidates. April will witness the conclusion of terms for two BJD and two BJP MPs, leading to the vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)