Left Menu

BJP Unveils Candidates for Odisha's Rajya Sabha Battle

The BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha. The nominees include Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting MP Sujeet Kumar. The elections will fill four vacant seats, two from BJP and two from BJD, whose terms end in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:41 IST
BJP Unveils Candidates for Odisha's Rajya Sabha Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, nominating its state unit president, Manmohan Samal, and current Member of Parliament, Sujeet Kumar.

Samal, who previously served as a state minister, lost in the 2024 Odisha assembly polls, whereas Kumar's tenure as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP concludes in April. The elections are scheduled for March 16, as per a party statement. Samal is credited with playing a pivotal role in the BJP's previous assembly poll victory two years ago.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has already announced Santrupt Misra, a senior party leader, and Datteswar Hota, a distinguished doctor, as its candidates. April will witness the conclusion of terms for two BJD and two BJP MPs, leading to the vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India
2
Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

 India
3
Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

 India
4
Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Studies

Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Stud...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026