EU's Unified Stand: A Message to Trump on Ukraine

EU leaders convened this week with a significant agenda: delivering a robust message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Europe's steadfast backing for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. As part of the summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the discussions, highlighting the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine 'for as long as it takes.'

Trump's recent suggestions for rapid conflict resolution in Ukraine, including potential territorial concessions to Russia, have raised concerns. Currently, Russian forces hold substantial swathes of Ukrainian land, posing a significant diplomatic challenge for the EU.

Amid looming fears of a transatlantic trade war, EU leaders debate relations with the U.S., emphasizing unity from past experiences during Brexit negotiations. Despite tariff threats from Trump, the EU aims to reinforce its role as America's second-largest trading partner, while contemplating improved trade strategies involving U.S. exports.

