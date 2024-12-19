Left Menu

EU's Unified Stand: A Message to Trump on Ukraine

EU leaders gather to send a strong message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about their unwavering support for Ukraine. Discussions will also address Trump's intentions regarding Ukraine, potential transatlantic trade tensions, and the importance of maintaining EU unity in dealing with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:34 IST
EU's Unified Stand: A Message to Trump on Ukraine
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

EU leaders convened this week with a significant agenda: delivering a robust message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Europe's steadfast backing for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. As part of the summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the discussions, highlighting the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine 'for as long as it takes.'

Trump's recent suggestions for rapid conflict resolution in Ukraine, including potential territorial concessions to Russia, have raised concerns. Currently, Russian forces hold substantial swathes of Ukrainian land, posing a significant diplomatic challenge for the EU.

Amid looming fears of a transatlantic trade war, EU leaders debate relations with the U.S., emphasizing unity from past experiences during Brexit negotiations. Despite tariff threats from Trump, the EU aims to reinforce its role as America's second-largest trading partner, while contemplating improved trade strategies involving U.S. exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024