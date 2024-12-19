Prabowo's Bold Anti-Corruption Initiative in Indonesia
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has proposed a potential pardon for individuals involved in corruption if they return stolen assets. Addressing students in Cairo, he emphasized his commitment to combating graft with a realistic plan. This follows his recent pardon of around 44,000 prisoners, reflecting a significant shift in Indonesia's approach to governance.
In a recent address in Cairo, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto outlined a proposal to pardon individuals involved in corruption, provided they return what they have taken. This statement underscores his commitment to tackling graft in the nation.
Prabowo's approach includes a potential plan to discreetly recover stolen funds, although he has not yet provided specific details. He emphasized the importance of paying legal obligations while focusing on future governance.
The announcement follows a notable prisoner pardon by Prabowo, involving the release of about 44,000 inmates. This marks a pivotal moment in Indonesia's governance, as experts noted a slowdown in anti-corruption efforts under his predecessor, Joko Widodo.
