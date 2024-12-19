Tensions Flare in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Aggression

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, has accused BJP MPs of physically obstructing him and other opposition members from entering Parliament. Gandhi's claims surfaced amid tensions following reports that he allegedly pushed a BJP MP, leading to Pratap Sarangi's injury.

In the subsequent scuffle, Sarangi required hospital treatment after being injured during a heated exchange between the INDIA bloc and BJP MPs near Parliament's Makar Dwar. Gandhi insisted that he was only attempting to access Parliament when confronted by BJP members who allegedly pushed and threatened him.

The incident highlights deepening political rifts, with Gandhi arguing that the real issue is a perceived attack on the Constitution and disrespect to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Opposing MPs from both factions engaged in intense sloganeering, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for remarks considered derogatory by the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)