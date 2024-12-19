Liberation Day in Goa: Progress Amid Criticism
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commemorated Goa's Liberation Day, emphasizing state progress despite criticism. He highlighted efforts for inclusive growth, women empowerment, and economic development. Sawant addressed allegations surrounding a cash-for-jobs scam and the ongoing Mhadei River dispute, reaffirming commitment to a brighter future for Goa.
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant marked Liberation Day by assuring that the state is on a path of progress, overcoming adversities including recent allegations against him related to a cash-for-jobs scam.
In his speech, Sawant noted the advancements in state governance, focusing on inclusive growth and addressing critical issues like the Mhadei River dispute.
He reiterated his commitment to economic development and social empowerment, particularly for women, underscoring the state's achievements since the liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.
