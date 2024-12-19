Liberation Day in Goa: Progress Amid Criticism

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant marked Liberation Day by assuring that the state is on a path of progress, overcoming adversities including recent allegations against him related to a cash-for-jobs scam.

In his speech, Sawant noted the advancements in state governance, focusing on inclusive growth and addressing critical issues like the Mhadei River dispute.

He reiterated his commitment to economic development and social empowerment, particularly for women, underscoring the state's achievements since the liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

(With inputs from agencies.)