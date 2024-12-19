Rosmah Mansor Acquitted: A Justice Milestone Amidst Malaysia's Financial Controversies

Malaysia's High Court on Thursday acquitted Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, from money laundering and tax evasion charges, citing inadequate grounds to proceed with the case.

Rosmah and Najib have long been the focus of investigations stemming back to Najib's unexpected electoral loss in 2018, which spotlighted allegations surrounding the multi-billion dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. Both have consistently denied any misconduct. Despite her acquittal, Rosmah is by no means free of legal challenges, as she awaits an appeal against a 10-year prison sentence related to bribery in a substantial government contract.

Rosmah, notorious in Malaysia for her opulent lifestyle and extensive collection of luxury handbags and jewelry, expressed gratitude for the court's decision, deeming it a just outcome. In parallel, stayed charges against Najib connected to the 1MDB scandal highlight procedural inefficiencies, even as vast sums allegedly misappropriated from the fund remain under scrutiny worldwide.

