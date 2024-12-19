Left Menu

Ambedkar Legacy Ignites Political Firestorm in Indian Parliament

A heated debate erupted in the Indian Parliament over remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, with Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs demanding an apology from Amit Shah. Allegations of physical altercations between MPs added to the chaos, leading to adjournments in both houses as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:37 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A contentious debate took place in the Indian Parliament on Thursday, centered around remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the situation as a politicization of Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution, urging both sides to focus on current issues.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan and Congress's Pramod Tiwari demanded Amit Shah's resignation over alleged disrespectful comments. Tiwari highlighted the global exposure of Shah's remarks, insisting they won't tolerate disrespect towards Ambedkar.

Amidst the political uproar, accusations of physical altercation arose, with BJP's Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleging injury from an incident involving Congress's Rahul Gandhi. The session was adjourned as tension loomed large outside parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

