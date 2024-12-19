Ambedkar Legacy Ignites Political Firestorm in Indian Parliament

A contentious debate took place in the Indian Parliament on Thursday, centered around remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the situation as a politicization of Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution, urging both sides to focus on current issues.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan and Congress's Pramod Tiwari demanded Amit Shah's resignation over alleged disrespectful comments. Tiwari highlighted the global exposure of Shah's remarks, insisting they won't tolerate disrespect towards Ambedkar.

Amidst the political uproar, accusations of physical altercation arose, with BJP's Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleging injury from an incident involving Congress's Rahul Gandhi. The session was adjourned as tension loomed large outside parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)