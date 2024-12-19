Left Menu

Ambedkar Remarks Spark Chaos in Karnataka Council

Amit Shah's alleged remarks about B R Ambedkar caused an uproar in the Karnataka Legislative Council, leading to disruptions. While members of the Congress and BJP argued over alleged insults to Ambedkar, Chairman Horatti halted proceedings citing that Shah was not present to defend himself, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks concerning Dr. B R Ambedkar ignited significant disruption in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. The comments have led to heated exchanges between Congress and BJP members, both accusing each other of disrespecting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Discussions initially allowed by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on the issue were later ruled out, as the Union Home Minister, who allegedly made the comments, was absent to defend his stance. The debate erupted following Shah's comment in the Rajya Sabha, indirectly criticizing the frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name.

Despite efforts to mediate, proceedings were repeatedly adjourned, with members from both the ruling party and the opposition holding placards and pictures of Ambedkar, reflecting deepening chaos and disruption in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

