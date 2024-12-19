Ambedkar Remarks Spark Chaos in Karnataka Council

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks concerning Dr. B R Ambedkar ignited significant disruption in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. The comments have led to heated exchanges between Congress and BJP members, both accusing each other of disrespecting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Discussions initially allowed by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on the issue were later ruled out, as the Union Home Minister, who allegedly made the comments, was absent to defend his stance. The debate erupted following Shah's comment in the Rajya Sabha, indirectly criticizing the frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name.

Despite efforts to mediate, proceedings were repeatedly adjourned, with members from both the ruling party and the opposition holding placards and pictures of Ambedkar, reflecting deepening chaos and disruption in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)