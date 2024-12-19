Parliament Chaos: Injuries Amid Allegations

Tensions escalated in the Parliament premises as two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, required medical attention following a physical encounter with opposition members. Both MPs were admitted to the ICU for head injuries.

The altercation sparked when members of the INDIA bloc attempted to pass through protesting BJP MPs at the Makar Dwar entrance, leading to a heated exchange. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a claim he denied.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally checked on the injured MPs. In response, Congress MPs filed complaints with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding an investigation into the incident and alleging misconduct by BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)