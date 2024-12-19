Left Menu

Parliament Chaos: Injuries Amid Allegations

Clashes in Parliament premises left two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, with head injuries requiring ICU care. Accusations flew, with BJP members blaming Rahul Gandhi for the altercation. The confrontation arose from opposing party members trying to enter through protesting BJP MPs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:13 IST
Parliament Chaos: Injuries Amid Allegations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in the Parliament premises as two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, required medical attention following a physical encounter with opposition members. Both MPs were admitted to the ICU for head injuries.

The altercation sparked when members of the INDIA bloc attempted to pass through protesting BJP MPs at the Makar Dwar entrance, leading to a heated exchange. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a claim he denied.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally checked on the injured MPs. In response, Congress MPs filed complaints with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding an investigation into the incident and alleging misconduct by BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024