Parliament Chaos: Injuries Amid Allegations
Clashes in Parliament premises left two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, with head injuries requiring ICU care. Accusations flew, with BJP members blaming Rahul Gandhi for the altercation. The confrontation arose from opposing party members trying to enter through protesting BJP MPs.
Tensions escalated in the Parliament premises as two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, required medical attention following a physical encounter with opposition members. Both MPs were admitted to the ICU for head injuries.
The altercation sparked when members of the INDIA bloc attempted to pass through protesting BJP MPs at the Makar Dwar entrance, leading to a heated exchange. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a claim he denied.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally checked on the injured MPs. In response, Congress MPs filed complaints with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding an investigation into the incident and alleging misconduct by BJP members.
