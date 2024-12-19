Putin's Perspective: War and Economy Under the Spotlight
During his annual phone-in and press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the war in Ukraine, highlighting movement on the frontline and expressing support for soldiers. On the economy, he noted that it is stable despite external threats, but acknowledged inflation and other financial issues requiring government action.
- Country:
- Russia
In a highly anticipated public address, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared insights on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing the strategic advances made by the Russian military. Putin expressed full support for troops, extending wishes for success and safe returns.
Shifting focus to domestic affairs, Putin spoke of Russia's economic landscape, asserting stability amidst global pressures. He acknowledged challenges such as inflation, which he termed an 'alarming signal'. He urged both government and central bank to act decisively in deploying effective monetary tools.
Amid rising consumer prices, Putin assured citizens of the government's commitment to sustaining positive macroeconomic indicators, attempting to curtail the economic overheating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
