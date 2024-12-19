Zelenskiy Calls for US-EU Unity Against Russian Advances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to unite with Europe in order to counter Russia and support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

With Trump's stance creating concern, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for U.S.-EU unity to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin and secure peace. The call comes as EU leaders prepare for a summit aimed at reiterating their steadfast support for Ukraine.

Additionally, EU leaders plan to address broader U.S.-EU relations, especially amid potential trade tensions and Trump's proposed tariffs on major trade partners, including the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)