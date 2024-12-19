Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for US-EU Unity Against Russian Advances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to align with Europe against Russia to support Ukraine. EU leaders aim to stress unity and reaffirm commitment to Ukraine amidst fears of Trump's potential policy shift. Discussions also include transatlantic relations and economic concerns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to unite with Europe in order to counter Russia and support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

With Trump's stance creating concern, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for U.S.-EU unity to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin and secure peace. The call comes as EU leaders prepare for a summit aimed at reiterating their steadfast support for Ukraine.

Additionally, EU leaders plan to address broader U.S.-EU relations, especially amid potential trade tensions and Trump's proposed tariffs on major trade partners, including the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

