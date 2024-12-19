Putin's Progress: Russia's Advancing Front in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russian forces are achieving their goals in Ukraine, gaining significant ground daily. He emphasized the dynamic changes on the battlefield and stated that Ukrainian forces would be expelled from Russia's Kursk region, though the timeline remains undefined.
In a recent update on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russian forces are steadily achieving their main objectives on the battlefield.
Addressing the public during his annual phone-in session, Putin emphasized the swift changes in the region, noting advancements along the entire battle front.
Military experts have observed Russia's rapid progression in eastern Ukraine, marking the fastest pace since last year.
Despite the challenges of the fighting, which Putin admitted were difficult to predict, he assured that progress continues toward fulfilling the initial goals set during the special military operation.
In discussing the situation in Russia's Kursk region, Putin confirmed that Ukrainian forces would eventually be expelled, though he offered no specific timeline for this military action.
