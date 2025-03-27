Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Pushes Drone Advancements Amid Rising Military Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of new reconnaissance and attack drones, emphasizing their production amid the country’s expanding military capabilities. He called for drones and AI to be prioritized to advance his armed forces, amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen tests of newly developed reconnaissance and attack drones, as reported by state media on Thursday.

This comes amid his push to enhance military capabilities, emphasizing the role of drones and artificial intelligence in modern warfare.

The Korean Central News Agency provided imagery of Kim overseeing a drone resembling Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail, and other models armed with explosives targeting military equipment. These tests, occurring during Kim's visits to a drone complex and an electronic warfare research facility, underscore a focus on intelligence and military advancement.

The report highlighted drones' AI-driven tracking and attack functionalities that promise to boost North Korea's defense operations. Kim's push for increased drone production comes amid growing tensions, marked by North Korea's nuclear pursuits and alignment with Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Concerns are mounting over potential technology exchanges between North Korea and Russia, which could escalate security threats further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

