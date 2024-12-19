Left Menu

Parliament Clash: Injuries Amid Political Tensions

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged arrogance and causing injuries to two BJP MPs in a Parliament scuffle. Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were hospitalized with head injuries. The incident has ignited tensions between opposition and NDA members.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, blaming his arrogance and entitlement for serious injuries sustained by two BJP MPs in the Parliament premises.

The incident occurred when a confrontation between opposition and NDA members led to a physical altercation, resulting in head injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were subsequently hospitalized.

Pradhan and the BJP vehemently condemned the actions, demanding an apology from Gandhi while expressing deep concern for the decorum of Parliamentary proceedings.

