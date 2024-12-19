Parliament Clash: Injuries Amid Political Tensions
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged arrogance and causing injuries to two BJP MPs in a Parliament scuffle. Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were hospitalized with head injuries. The incident has ignited tensions between opposition and NDA members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, blaming his arrogance and entitlement for serious injuries sustained by two BJP MPs in the Parliament premises.
The incident occurred when a confrontation between opposition and NDA members led to a physical altercation, resulting in head injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were subsequently hospitalized.
Pradhan and the BJP vehemently condemned the actions, demanding an apology from Gandhi while expressing deep concern for the decorum of Parliamentary proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ICSSR Research Internship Programme
NDA MPs reach police station to file complaint in Parliament scuffle incident, say officials.
Dharmendra Pradhan calls on minority educational institutions to implement NEP 2020
PM Modi called Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput and inquired about their health after they sustained injuries in Parliament.
National Testing Agency (NTA) to be restructured in 2025, ten new posts being created: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on exam reforms.