Tensions Rise in Parliament: Allegations of Misconduct Against BJP Leaders

The Congress lodged a complaint alleging misconduct by BJP leaders towards its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge. The incident escalated tensions in Parliament, leading to accusations from both sides. Congress MPs demanded an investigation into the alleged misbehavior and physical manhandling of Kharge and other opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:21 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has filed a complaint against BJP leaders, accusing them of misconduct towards their chief, Mallikarjun Kharge. The complaint was lodged at the Parliament Street Police Station following an altercation involving senior members from both parties.

According to Congress representatives, including Digvijaya Singh and Rajiv Shukla, the alleged incident occurred during a confrontation at Parliament between opposition and NDA MPs. Pramod Tiwari stated that the 84-year-old Dalit leader Kharge was pushed and misbehaved with.

Tensions escalated earlier in the day with accusations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, which Gandhi denied. Congress MPs are calling for an investigation into the alleged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

