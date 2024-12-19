Political Tensions Soar as BJP Files Assault Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi

Political tensions reached a new high on Thursday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi. Accusations of assault and incitement were levied following a protest outside Parliament, where BJP alleges Gandhi's involvement in an incident that left two of its MPs injured.

The complaint, registered with Delhi Police, cites various charges including attempts to murder and causing grievous hurt against the Leader of Opposition. This development comes amidst heated protests between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA Bloc parties, focusing on controversial comments involving BR Ambedkar.

As a result of the clash, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the ICU at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have sharpened their critique of the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of historical animosity towards Ambedkar as the controversy took a political twist.

(With inputs from agencies.)