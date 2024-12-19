Putin Open to Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Hope?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to engage in peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions, suggesting previous failed negotiations in Istanbul as a potential framework. However, Putin insists any agreement would need to be signed by Ukraine's legitimate authorities, necessitating President Zelenskiy's re-election for legitimacy.
In a significant development, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia is willing to engage in peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. He pointed to a preliminary agreement reached early in the conflict in Istanbul as a potential foundation for future negotiations.
Putin emphasized that the current battlefield dynamics must be addressed in any dialogue. He clarified that Russia would only finalize a deal with the recognized Ukrainian authorities, which Moscow currently identifies as the Ukrainian parliament.
The Russian leader expressed readiness to discuss terms with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, contingent on Zelenskiy's re-election to reaffirm his legitimacy as a signatory to any peace accord.
