Debt Debate: Telangana Assembly's Fiery Financial Clash

The Telangana Assembly became a battleground on Thursday as the Congress and opposition BRS locked horns over the state's burgeoning debt. The ruling party accused the former regime of leading Telangana into a financial quagmire, while the BRS staunchly refuted these allegations.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, given the floor post Question Hour by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, addressed the assembly on fiscal matters. The BRS later sought a privilege motion against Bhatti, accusing him of disseminating erroneous data on the state's liabilities.

Amidst the intense exchange, Bhatti unveiled details of a 'White Paper' highlighting a debt of over Rs 7 lakh crore. Harish Rao, ex-Finance Minister, contradicted this by stating that the actual debt at the end of BRS's tenure was only Rs 4.17 lakh crore. Bhatti countered, emphasizing the repayment achievements of the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)