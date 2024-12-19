Debt Debate: Telangana Assembly's Fiery Financial Clash
The Telangana Assembly witnessed a contentious exchange between Congress and the opposition BRS over the state's debt. Both parties presented conflicting figures, with the Congress claiming a massive debt left by the BRS, while the latter countered with lower estimates. The debate highlighted the political tensions surrounding state finances.
The Telangana Assembly became a battleground on Thursday as the Congress and opposition BRS locked horns over the state's burgeoning debt. The ruling party accused the former regime of leading Telangana into a financial quagmire, while the BRS staunchly refuted these allegations.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, given the floor post Question Hour by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, addressed the assembly on fiscal matters. The BRS later sought a privilege motion against Bhatti, accusing him of disseminating erroneous data on the state's liabilities.
Amidst the intense exchange, Bhatti unveiled details of a 'White Paper' highlighting a debt of over Rs 7 lakh crore. Harish Rao, ex-Finance Minister, contradicted this by stating that the actual debt at the end of BRS's tenure was only Rs 4.17 lakh crore. Bhatti countered, emphasizing the repayment achievements of the current administration.
