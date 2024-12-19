Parliament Pandemonium: BJP and Congress Trade Blows Over Scuffle

A fierce political standoff unfolded on Thursday between the BJP and Congress within the Parliament premises, escalating tensions between the rival parties. The conflict saw leaders from both sides filing cross-complaints, alleging misbehavior and physical altercations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Anurag Thakur, registered a complaint with the Delhi Police charging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with assault and incitement. In retaliation, Congress MPs, including women parliamentarians, accused BJP figures of misconduct towards Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the clash.

Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh and Pramod Tiwari, claimed the BJP orchestrated the scene to deflect from controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar. Accusations were made of a conspiracy against Kharge and a planned disruption of a peaceful protest.

The altercation, which took place during protests staged by both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs, resulted in injuries to two BJP legislators, Pratap Chandra Sarangi included. Allegations arose that Sarangi was hurt in a domino effect caused by Rahul Gandhi's actions.

Despite the BJP's allegations, Rahul Gandhi defended his actions, asserting he faced obstruction and threats from BJP MPs near the Parliament entrance. The Delhi Police confirmed investigations were underway, pending a legal examination of the complaints from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)