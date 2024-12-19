Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Defended Amidst Parliament Scuffle Allegations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended Rahul Gandhi against the BJP's allegations of physical aggression in Parliament. Abdullah emphasized Gandhi's respectful nature and urged the Speaker of the House to resolve any misconduct. A scuffle incident involving MPs escalated tensions within the Parliamentary premises.

Updated: 19-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come out in defense of Rahul Gandhi amid accusations from the BJP that he physically shoved two ruling party members in Parliament. Abdullah dismissed these claims, highlighting Gandhi's well-known respectful demeanor.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining decorum within the legislative arena, recommending that any breaches be addressed by the Speaker of the House. He reiterated that Gandhi is not the kind of person to engage in rudeness or physical aggression.

Tensions in Parliament peaked following an altercation concerning an alleged disrespect toward B R Ambedkar, resulting in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. While the BJP accused Gandhi, Congress leaders have demanded a formal inquiry to clarify the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

